Football

Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast

Mason Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe and has not played for Manchester United since being suspended by the club in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood is reportedly nearing a move away from Manchester United.
info_icon

Roberto De Zerbi has no intentions of prejudging Mason Greenwood as speculation grows over a move to Marseille for the Manchester United forward. (More Football News)

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe and has not played for United since being suspended by the club in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault.

The 22-year-old was subsequently charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

However, the charges were later dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and "new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood. - null
Manchester United Keen To Sell Mason Greenwood Amid Barcelona Interest: Getafe President

BY Stats Perform

Marseille are said to be interested in taking Greenwood away from Old Trafford, with reports suggesting an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer worth in the region of £27million.

Newly appointed Marseille head coach De Zerbi says he will defend Greenwood as he would any other player if the one-cap England international joins.

"Mason is a world-class player but we have not recruited him yet," De Zerbi said at Tuesday's press conference.

"I don't know what happened but I am not used to get involved in my players' private life. But if he comes here, you have to know that I treat all my players like my sons.

"I can tell them off in private but I would never attack them in public."

Valencia have reportedly also placed a bid for the Man Utd attacker, while Lazio, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation.

Greenwood scored eight goals while on loan at Getafe last season, as well as recording six assists.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad Propel India To 182/4 Against A Sloppy Zimbabwe In Harare
  2. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs SS Match
  3. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  3. ED Names AAP Accused In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Can A Political Party Be Prosecuted For Money Laundering?
  4. Haryana: High Court Orders Opening Of Shambhu Border Within 7 Days
  5. SC Judge Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Considering Review Pleas On Same-Sex Marriage
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  2. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  3. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  5. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row