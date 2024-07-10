Roberto De Zerbi has no intentions of prejudging Mason Greenwood as speculation grows over a move to Marseille for the Manchester United forward. (More Football News)
Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe and has not played for United since being suspended by the club in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault.
The 22-year-old was subsequently charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
However, the charges were later dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and "new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".
Marseille are said to be interested in taking Greenwood away from Old Trafford, with reports suggesting an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer worth in the region of £27million.
Newly appointed Marseille head coach De Zerbi says he will defend Greenwood as he would any other player if the one-cap England international joins.
"Mason is a world-class player but we have not recruited him yet," De Zerbi said at Tuesday's press conference.
"I don't know what happened but I am not used to get involved in my players' private life. But if he comes here, you have to know that I treat all my players like my sons.
"I can tell them off in private but I would never attack them in public."
Valencia have reportedly also placed a bid for the Man Utd attacker, while Lazio, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation.
Greenwood scored eight goals while on loan at Getafe last season, as well as recording six assists.