Marseille Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch, H2H Record - All You Need To Know

Liverpool travel to France to take on Marseille in the UCL
Reds have had an underwhelming campaign in Europe
De Zerbi's will look to secure win and spoil Slot's party in the UCL
Olympique de Marseille will welcome Premier League opposition, Liverpool FC in the matchweek 7 phase of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, January 22 (IST) at the Orange Vélodrome.
The Les Phoceens secured consecutive wins in their last two games and will be looking to score a 'hat-trick' of wins against the Reds. Marseille have won three games so far this campaign but another one against a demoralized Liverpool, could give Roberto de Zerbi a morale-lifting boost.
As for the Reds, Arne Slot's side drew to Burnley in the Premier League but crave for UCL qualification. They have won four of the six matches and a win in France, could see them qualify for the knockout phase.
Marseille vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 6
Marseille won: 2
Liverpool won: 3
Draws: 1
Marseille vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Marseille vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Marseille vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 will be played on Thursday, January 22, 2026, with kick off scheduled at 1:30 am IST at the Orange Vélodrome.
When And Where To Watch Marseille vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match?
The Marseille vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India. One can also watch it on the Sony Sports Network in India.