Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India

Manchester United, managed by Erik ten Hag, lost to Arsenal 2-1 and also lost the penalty shootout to the Gunners. Now, the Dutchman will look for a positive response when they take on La Liga side, Real Betis. (More Football News)
Red Devils' new signing Leny Yoro played in the game against Arsenal but walked out injured and was seen on crutches post-game. Jadon Sancho is also back in the squad and is likely to start the game. United, who won the FA Cup last season, will look for silverware in the PL this time round.
When is the Manchester United vs Real Betis match?
The match between Manchester United and Real Betis will take place on Wednesday, July 31. (Thursday, August 1 in India).
What time is the Manchester United vs Real Betis match?
The match between Manchester United and Real Betis will kick-off at 7:30 AM IST.
Where will the Manchester United vs Real Betis match be played?
The Manchester United vs Real Betis match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in California, USA.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Real Betis match in India?
The Manchester United vs Real Betis match can be viewed on the official MUTV app and website after subscription.