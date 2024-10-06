Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, EPL: Red Devils' Winless Streak Continues

Aston Villa and Manchester United shared the spoils in an underwhelming 0-0 draw at Villa Park. (More Football News)
With both sides having been in European action in midweek, albeit to varying degrees of success, there was a lethargic feel to Sunday's clash.
Both sides went close early in the second half. Emiliano Martinez tipped over Marcus Rashford's fierce drive, while Youri Tieleman's long-range strike was pushed away by Andre Onana.
Bruno Fernandes almost broke the deadlock in the 68th minute – the United skipper rattling the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick.
Diogo Dalot made a vital intervention to block Jaden Philogene's stoppage-time effort, as neither team were able to find the breakthrough.
Unai Emery's side sit fifth on 14 points, while United are 14th on eight points, which is their lowest ever tally after seven matches of a Premier League campaign.
Data Debrief: Unwanted history for United
After their latest stalemate, United are now without a win in five matches across all competitions (drawn four), as the wait for a victory continues for the under-pressure Erik ten Hag.
As well as being their worst start to a Premier League season, eight points is their lowest tally at this stage of a league campaign since 1989-90 (seven) under Alex Ferguson, who watched on from the stands.
On a brighter note, they were able to hold out for a third successive away clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since March 2021.
As for Villa, they extend their unbeaten streak to eight matches, but have now won just one of their last 26 top-flight matches against United on home soil.