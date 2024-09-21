Football

Manchester City's Trophy Tour Of India: Cityzens Showcase Silverware At Delhi's Lodhi Gardens

City will gear up to face Arsenal in the top of the table clash on Sunday in the Premier League

Man-City-Football-Photo
Manchester City's PL trophy at New Delhi's Lodhi Gardens. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have set foot in India with their "Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour" that sees them bring the PL, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Champions League trophy on tour to India. (More Football News)

Ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal, the PL champions showcased their domestic trophy at New Delhi's Lodhi Gardens on Saturday, September 21.

City, who drew their opening Champions League fixture to Inter Milan 0-0, welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 22. Pep Guardiola's side though face a new injury concern with star mid-fielder Kevin de Bruyne facing doubts over facing the Gunners at the weekend.

The Belgium international looked in discomfort after making a run late in the first half. After receiving treatment, De Bruyne didn’t return for the second half and was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan. The game ended 0-0.

City boss Pep Guardiola - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Pep Guardiola To Leave Man City? Spaniard Facing More Questions About His MCFC Future

BY Associated Press

“I didn’t speak with the doctors yet,” Guardiola said about De Bruyne’ availability for the weekend. "(He will be) Assessed tonight, maybe tomorrow. We will have more info tomorrow.”

City held off challenges from Arsenal in each of the last two seasons to lift the title. The north London club is expected to be City’s main rival again this term.

It was only the second time in all competitions since then that Guardiola’s team failed to score at home — the other coming in a 0-0 with Arsenal in the league in March.

City extended its unbeaten home run in European games to 32, dating back to a 2-1 loss to Lyon in 2018.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: First Half Remains Goalless Despite All Efforts; MSC 0-0 FCG In 2nd Half
  2. Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Rigg Backheel Earns Black Cats Derby Win
  3. Nice 8-0 St Etienne, Ligue 1: 'It's A Disgrace', Fumes Defender Petrot
  4. 'Visionary Leader' Hayes Figured Out Her Lane And Nailed It, Says Portland Manager
  5. Manchester City's Trophy Tour Of India: Cityzens Showcase Silverware At Lodhi Gardens Delhi
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  2. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  3. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  4. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  5. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  2. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  3. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  4. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch