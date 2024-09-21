Manchester City's Trophy Tour Of India: Cityzens Showcase Silverware At Delhi's Lodhi Gardens

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have set foot in India with their "Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour" that sees them bring the PL, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Champions League trophy on tour to India. (More Football News)
Ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal, the PL champions showcased their domestic trophy at New Delhi's Lodhi Gardens on Saturday, September 21.
City, who drew their opening Champions League fixture to Inter Milan 0-0, welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 22. Pep Guardiola's side though face a new injury concern with star mid-fielder Kevin de Bruyne facing doubts over facing the Gunners at the weekend.
The Belgium international looked in discomfort after making a run late in the first half. After receiving treatment, De Bruyne didn’t return for the second half and was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan. The game ended 0-0.
“I didn’t speak with the doctors yet,” Guardiola said about De Bruyne’ availability for the weekend. "(He will be) Assessed tonight, maybe tomorrow. We will have more info tomorrow.”
City held off challenges from Arsenal in each of the last two seasons to lift the title. The north London club is expected to be City’s main rival again this term.
It was only the second time in all competitions since then that Guardiola’s team failed to score at home — the other coming in a 0-0 with Arsenal in the league in March.
City extended its unbeaten home run in European games to 32, dating back to a 2-1 loss to Lyon in 2018.
