Football

Lyon 1-2 PSG, Coupe De France Final: Kylian Mbappe Departs With Domestic Double

PSG won the league and cup for the first time since 2020 when it achieved a domestic treble by also lifting the now defunct League Cup

AP/Michel Euler
Kylian Mbappé celebrated with a big roar after the final whistle. Photo: AP/Michel Euler
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the domestic double in Kylian Mbappé's last game for the club on Saturday. (More Football News)

France winger Ousmane Dembele and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG in the first half.

Lyon defender Jake O'Brien got a consolation goal in the second half.

Mbappe and Henry (pictured in 2023). - null
Kylian Mbappe: Thierry Henry On What Makes France Captain Special

BY Stats Perform

PSG won the league and cup for the first time since 2020 when it achieved a domestic treble by also lifting the now defunct League Cup.

Mbappé celebrated with a big roar after the final whistle. With an equally big smile on his face, he hugged and high-fived his teammates. The ecstatic PSG staff lifted Mbappé and threw him in the air.

“You feel a bit more the weight of things because you realize that it's really over,” Mbappé told broadcaster beIN Sports. “When I said goodbye to the Parc des Princes, there were still some games left, so you are still focused on what awaits you. Now, I have nothing left with PSG. But I'm very happy to have been able to finish with a trophy.”

Kylian Mbappe (right) is tipping Ousmane Dembele to become the best player in Ligue 1. - null
Departing Mbappe Backs Dembele To Become Ligue 1's Best

BY Stats Perform

Despite losing in the final, Lyon still qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.

Dembélé opened the scoring in the 22nd minute by heading home a cross from Nuno Mendes.

Ruiz doubled the lead by converting a rebound in the 34th after his header was blocked by O'Brien.

Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri pulled off some outstanding saves in the opening minutes, denying Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery, but misjudged the flight of the ball when Mendes made the cross for the opener.

O'Brien cut the deficit to 2-1 by heading in a corner in the 55th.

PSG has struggled in the air this season and nearly conceded from another corner in the 64th, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tipped a header from Lyon left back Nicolas Tagliafico over the bar.

“The players are disappointed but let's not forget that we must also be proud of what we have done,” Lyon coach Pierre Sage told broadcaster beIN Sports.

Lyon was bottom of the league in December but racked up more points than any other club in the second half of the season to finish sixth.

Mbappé tried hard to find the net in his last outing for PSG. A curling shot from the edge of the box didn't trouble Perri in the 20th and he volleyed over the bar in the 41st.

In seven seasons with PSG, Mbappe has won 15 trophies, including four French Cups.

Although Mbappe did not add to his tally, he leaves as PSG's all-time top scorer in all competitions with 256 in 308 appearances.

"I'm happy to have been part of its history and to have made it a bit,” Mbappé said.

The French Cup final was marred by violence as Lyon and PSG supporters clashed on a highway leading to the venue a few hours before kickoff.

Supporters threw flares and windows were smashed on buses full of supporters. Some buses were set on fire.

The match was relocated to Stade Pierre Mauroy in the north of France because of preparations for the Olympic Games.

Villeneuve d'Ascq became the first city outside the Greater Paris area to host the French Cup final since the competition's inception in 1917.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: NDRF Preps Ahead Of Landfall At Midnight; Rain Lashes West Bengal
  2. Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm
  3. Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD
  4. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; Gujarat HC To Hear Matter On 'Man-made Disaster' Tomorrow | Updates
  5. Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ – TV Shows That’re Sure To Get You Addicted
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  4. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  5. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Beats PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Lyon 1-2 PSG, Coupe De France Final: Kylian Mbappe Departs With Domestic Double
  3. Women's Champions League Final: Barcelona Beat Lyon To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Neeraj Chopra To Skip Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 Due To Muscle Injury
  5. Kaiserslautern 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi's Men Win German Cup For Unbeaten Domestic Double
World News
  1. Terrorists Burn Down Bus, Torture Passengers In Pak: Police
  2. Uvalde Victim’s Families Accuse Instagram, Call Of Duty, And Gun Maker Of Enabling Massacre
  3. Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury
  4. Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN Migration Agency Revises Death Toll To '670'; Rescuers Lose 'Hope' Of Finding Survivors
  5. Lithuanians Return To The Polls With Incumbent President Favoured To Win 2nd Election Round
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest