Ligue 1: Lyon Seal Late Win Over 10-Man Marseille; Monaco Win Five-Goal Thriller Against Strasbourg

Marseille suffers a second defeat in three Ligue 1 2025-26 matches, losing 1-0 to Lyon after a red card for CJ Egan-Riley

Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 Pavel Sulc
Pavel Sulc leads the Lyon celebrations against Marseille after Leanardo Balerdi's own goal.
  • Marseille lost 1-0 to Lyon, marking their second defeat in Ligue 1

  • CJ Egan-Riley received a red card early in the match

  • Lyon remains atop the table alongside Paris Saint-Germain

  • Monaco secured a 3-2 comeback win against Strasbourg with a late goal

Marseille were dealt a second defeat in three games to start the Ligue 1 season on Sunday, going down 1-0 to Lyon following CJ Egan-Riley's red card.

Roberto De Zerbi's men suffered a last-gasp defeat to Rennes on matchday one, before responding with a 5-2 rout of Paris FC, but more late heartache befell them at Groupama Stadium.

Egan-Riley's sending-off in the 29th minute put them on the back foot, as the former Burnley man scythed down Malick Fofana as the last defender.

Despite Lyon dominating, Marseille kept it goalless until the 87th minute, only for captain Leonardo Balerdi to put through his own net following a goalmouth scramble that saw Nicolas Tagliafico hit the crossbar and Pavel Sulc denied on the line.

While Lyon joined Paris Saint-Germain – who earned a remarkable 6-3 win over Toulouse on Saturday – on maximum points after three games, Marseille are 10th, six points back.

Earlier on Sunday, Monaco bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Lille by beating Strasbourg, who finished the game with 10 men, 3-2.

Goals from Maghnes Akliouche and Folarin Balogun put Monaco – who sold Eliesse Ben Seghir to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday – 2-0 up, only for substitute Dilane Bakwa and Joaquin Panichelli to score within three second-half minutes for Strasbourg.

However, former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino met Akliouche's cross with a diving header to put Monaco back in front in the 96th minute, then Strasbourg saw midfielder Rabby Nzingoula sent off in the ninth minute of stoppage time as their perfect start was halted.

Monaco and Strasbourg both have six points ahead of the international break, with Rennes on four after drawing 1-1 with Angers on Sunday. 

Paris FC got off the mark in their first season back in the top-flight, with Moses Simon hitting their winner in a 3-2 home victory over Metz.

Data Debrief: Flying start for Lyon

It was a tumultuous pre-season for Lyon, who were demoted from Ligue 1 and thrown out of the Europa League over financial issues, only to overturn those decisions on appeal.

But they have won their first three games of a Ligue 1 season for the first time since 1981-82, while Marseille have lost two of their first three for the first time since 2015-16.

The hosts said farewell to forward Georges Mikautadze ahead of the Georgia international's move to Villarreal, which is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Mikautadze registered 17 goal involvements (11 goals, six assists) in 34 Ligue 1 games for Lyon last season, having joined after sharing the Golden Boot at Euro 2024.

