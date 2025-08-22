Liverpool Will Only Sign 'Right Player' - Slot Explains Transfer Stance As End Of Window Nears

Liverpool have also been involved in a transfer saga with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, while Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly also on their radar

  • Arne Slot is very happy about the squad he has at Liverpool

  • Liverpool have added Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez

  • Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi are also on Liverpool's radar

Arne Slot insists Liverpool will only make further signings in the transfer window if the right calibre of player becomes available.

The Reds have strengthened their ranks with the additions of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool have also been involved in a transfer saga with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, while Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly also on their radar.

With the transfer window closing on September 1, there is still time for the defending Premier League champions to do further business.

But boss Slot, speaking at a press conference ahead of facing Newcastle on Monday, said: "I'm very, very happy about the squad we have. 

"Maybe two per position is ideal but I prefer less than more because you have to disappoint so many players every single time with them not even being in the squad. 

"I'm really happy with the squad but there's always, if we think we can improve in a certain position and there's a player available that can really make us better, then this club has always shown they bring these players in. 

"But only if everything is what we want: the right transfer fee, the right player, the right position. And a player that wants to come to us."

It could be a lively atmosphere when the Reds visit St James' Park on Monday considering the noise surrounding Isak.

Many observers have suggested it has been a disappointing window for the Magpies, who have missed out on several reported targets and drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the absence of Isak in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Slot dismissed any notion that Newcastle are a club in trouble, though.

"I don't think they're a club with troubles. They had a very good start to the season against Villa, good game for them. They were able to get more out of the game than the one point they got," he added.

"It's mainly difficult because of the players they have there, not only because of the fans. St James' Park - last season - the atmosphere was amazing. The players can add to the atmosphere."

