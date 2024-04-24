Liverpool Vs Everton Premier League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Merseyside Derby

The Goodison Park is set to get electrified by the thrilling Premier League showdown of the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on April 24, Wednesday. (More Football News)
Liverpool with hopes to maintain their bid for the title, are heading for their 100th victory over the neighbours. This clash remains special for many reasons, one of which is the swan song of coach Jurgen Klopp. Under his management, the Reds have nine of their 16 previous league meetings with Everton (six draws, one defeat). They are placed second in the League table.
Everton is not at their best currently. Coming on the back of 12 winless Premier League home games, the Blues are placed 16th in the standings. However, their previous 2-0 victory over Nottingham has boosted the confidence of the Toffees and they are determined to repeat that in this upcoming derby.
Advertisement
In the English Premier League, Everton and Liverpool have met 65 times before. Out of these clashes, The Reds have emerged victorious 29 times, while the Blues have won only 8 games. 25 ended in a draw.
When Liverpool Vs Everton Premier League match will be played?
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played on Sunday, 31 March 2024, at 12:30 AM (IST) at Goodison Park.
Where to watch Liverpool Vs Everton Premier League match on TV?
The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch Liverpool Vs Everton Premier League match online?
Advertisement
You can live stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar platform app and website.