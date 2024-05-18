Football

Liverpool FC Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, EPL 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Liverpool FC are set to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final match of the EPL season at Anfield on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, timings and other details of the LFC Vs Wolves match

Jurgen Klopp. AP Photo
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp greets supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham. AP Photo/Rui Vieira
info_icon

Jurgen Klopp will oversee his last match as Liverpool manager at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final matchday of the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday. (More Football News)

The renowned German manager revealed his departure from Liverpool earlier this season and has been bidding a prolonged farewell to the Reds. As the final game approaches, Liverpool is firmly positioned in third place on the Premier League table.

Wolves, sitting 13th with 46 points, still have a chance to finish in the first half with a win, depending on results from other matches. Gary O’Neil’s first season in charge of the West Midlands club has been commendable, but his side has struggled in the later stages of the season.

Wolves lost the reverse fixture 3-1, and another defeat would mean they secured only five of the last 30 points available in their final 10 Premier League matches.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who missed the recent 3-3 draw with Aston Villa due to a niggle, could return for Klopp’s farewell game. However, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will not feature before their summer exits from the club, and young Ben Doak is also unavailable.

For Wolves, Pedro Neto may make a return, and goalkeeper Jose Sa is likely to start. Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome will miss the match, while Pablo Sarabia remains a doubt. Both teams will be looking to finish their seasons on a high note.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. - null
Jurgen Klopp: Premier League Cannot Continue With Current Version Of VAR

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38:

Where can one watch the live telecast of the Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

The Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream the Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

You can livestream the Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  2. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  3. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  5. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Chandu Champion’ Trailer Review: Kabir Khan-Kartik Aaryan Bring An Extraordinary Tale Of Immense Grit And National Pride
  2. Kartik Aaryan: Seems Surreal To Launch My Toughest Film's Trailer In My Hometown
  3. Sriya Reddy: I’m Overwhelmed By Response To ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’
  4. Instagram Celebrity & Chef Sanjyot Keer Dedicates His Cannes Red Carpet Walk To Unsung Chefs
  5. Paul Schrader Felt Death Closing In, So He Made A Movie About It
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Yash Dayal Strikes Again, Removes Daryl Mitchell
  2. Liverpool FC Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, EPL 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt, Bundesliga: Marco Reus Stars In Farewell Game
  4. Sports News Live Updates Today: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  5. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup