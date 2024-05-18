Liverpool FC Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, EPL 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Jurgen Klopp will oversee his last match as Liverpool manager at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final matchday of the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday. (More Football News)
The renowned German manager revealed his departure from Liverpool earlier this season and has been bidding a prolonged farewell to the Reds. As the final game approaches, Liverpool is firmly positioned in third place on the Premier League table.
Wolves, sitting 13th with 46 points, still have a chance to finish in the first half with a win, depending on results from other matches. Gary O’Neil’s first season in charge of the West Midlands club has been commendable, but his side has struggled in the later stages of the season.
Wolves lost the reverse fixture 3-1, and another defeat would mean they secured only five of the last 30 points available in their final 10 Premier League matches.
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who missed the recent 3-3 draw with Aston Villa due to a niggle, could return for Klopp’s farewell game. However, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will not feature before their summer exits from the club, and young Ben Doak is also unavailable.
For Wolves, Pedro Neto may make a return, and goalkeeper Jose Sa is likely to start. Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome will miss the match, while Pablo Sarabia remains a doubt. Both teams will be looking to finish their seasons on a high note.
Live streaming details of Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38:
Where can one watch the live telecast of the Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?
The Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network.
Where and how to live stream the Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?
You can livestream the Liverpool Vs Wolves, EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.