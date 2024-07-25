Strasbourg have appointed former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the departure of Patrick Vieira. (More Football News)
Vieira left the club by mutual consent last week after overseeing a 13th-place Ligue 1 finish in his only season in charge.
Strasbourg, who are owned by the BlueCo consortium led by Todd Boehly, formed as the investment vehicle for the takeover of Chelsea in 2022, have now turned to Rosenior.
Rosenior was surprisingly sacked by Hull in May after the Tigers missed out on a Championship play-off place by just three points, finishing seventh.
Rosenior, who won seven caps for England's under-21s during his playing career, previously served as Brighton and Hove Albion's assistant manager before enjoying a three-month spell as Derby County's interim manager in 2022.
A statement from Strasbourg president Marc Keller and the board of directors read: "We are pleased to welcome Liam, a young coach known for his ability to make his teams play well and develop his players.
"His arrival will allow Racing to continue to grow. We welcome him to Alsace."
Between Rosenior's arrival in November 2022 and his departure in May, Hull won 108 points from 76 Championship games, a tally only bettered by Middlesbrough and West Brom (124 each).
The Tigers also boasted the division's sixth-best attack in that time, netting 98 goals, and its fourth-best defence among ever-present teams with 86 conceded.