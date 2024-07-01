Football

Ligue 1: Euro 2024 Breakout Star Georges Mikautadze Joins Metz But Could Be Sold On

The 23-year-old's strikes came from a total of 2.26 expected goals (xG) – currently the second-highest figure at the tournament behind Kai Havertz's 3.7

Georges Mikautadze scored three times at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Georgia's Euro 2024 breakout star Georges Mikautadze has joined Metz on a permanent basis but could yet be sold on, with West Ham, Newcastle United and other clubs reportedly interested. (More Football News)

Mikautadze enjoyed an excellent campaign with the major tournament debutants, who reached the last 16 but were beaten 4-1 by Spain on Sunday.

He scored three goals in the group stage, two of them from the penalty spot, and remains joint-top of the competition's goalscoring charts, alongside Germany's Jamal Musiala and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.

The 23-year-old's strikes came from a total of 2.26 expected goals (xG) – currently the second-highest figure at the tournament behind Kai Havertz's 3.7.

His conversion rate of 50% (six shots taken), meanwhile, is the fourth-best of all players to have scored multiple goals at the competition, behind Niclas Fullkrug and Jude Bellingham (66.7%) and Schranz (60%).

info_icon

Mikautadze played for Metz's youth teams before re-joining on loan from Ajax in January, in a deal containing a €10million purchase clause.

He scored 13 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances but was unable to prevent Metz from being relegated, losing a play-off to Saint-Etienne as the teams swapped places.

While Metz have taken up their option to make Mikautadze their player, his stay may not be a long one.

Reports suggest he could yet be sold on for a profit, with the likes of West Ham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Monaco credited with an interest.

It is believed a fee of around €20m (£16m) could be enough to prise him away from the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

