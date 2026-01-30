Ligue 1 Matchday 20 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 20 Preview: Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille return to domestic action seeking a response after underwhelming Champions League campaigns

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ligue 1 2025-26 matchday 20 preview Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
PSG players celebrate after PSG's Vitinha scored his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PSG and Marseille resume Ligue 1 after European disappointments, with PSG held by Newcastle and Marseille eliminated

  • Strasbourg pose a stern test for league leaders PSG, while Marseille travel to Paris FC

  • Lens aim to bounce back from their first defeat in 10 matches

Old rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille come back to Ligue 1 with a sour taste after completing the Champions League phase.

Reigning European champion PSG was dull in attack in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle that dropped Luis Enrique’s side out of the top eight and into the playoffs.

For Marseille, the 1993 Champions League winner, Wednesday evening was awful after losing 3–0 at Club Brugge and getting eliminated.

The lone bright spot among the French teams came from Monaco after the Principality club secured a playoffs spot by holding Juventus to a goalless draw.

Key matchups

PSG, which took control of Ligue 1 last week, will look to regroup at Strasbourg on Sunday. It’s not an easy task as Strasbourg has been unbeaten since coach Gary O’Neil replaced Liam Rosenior following his fellow Englishman’s departure to Premier League club Chelsea.

Strasbourg, led by striker Joaquín Panichelli — who has has taken Ligue 1 by storm with 11 goals — thrashed Lille last weekend to climb to seventh place. It has lost just twice at home this season.

Lens, which slipped to second after losing at Marseille, hosts Le Havre on Friday. That defeat brought an end to Lens’ 10-game winning streak across all competitions.

“Frustration is a feeling we hadn’t experienced for quite some time,” Lens coach Pierre Sage said. “The most important thing is being able to bounce back.”

Third-place Marseille, five points behind Lens and seven adrift of PSG, will be eager to put behind its woeful night in Brugge when it travels to Paris FC on Saturday.

Out of action

Marseille recruits Ethan Nwaneri and Quinten Timber had immediate impacts during their debut against Lens. Loan signing Nwaneri scored a superb goal against Lens while Timber, who signed from Feyenoord to June 2030, impressed in midfield in a box-to-box role. Unfortunately for coach Roberto De Zerbi, they are unavailable for the trip to Brugge.

Lens is plagued with injuries and will be missing Jhoanner Chávez, Arthur Masuaku, Samson Baidoo, Régis Gurtner and Jonathan Gradit.

PSG will be without star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who limped off with a right ankle injury against Newcastle on Wednesday. The club confirmed Thursday that he has suffered an ankle sprain and is expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 days.

Off the field

U.S.-based Black Knight Football Club group became the sole shareholder of Lorient. The Black Knight consortium fronted by American businessman Bill Foley, which owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL, acquired a minority ownership interest in Lorient in January 2023 as part of its multi-club ownership strategy.

It also owns Premier League club Bournemouth, Moreirense FC in Portugal and Auckland FC in New Zealand.

The group is bringing more than $550 million in equity. Lorient is ninth in Ligue 1 after 19 matches and hosts Nantes on Saturday.

