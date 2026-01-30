Ligue 1 Matchday 20 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

PSG players celebrate after PSG's Vitinha scored his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG players celebrate after PSG's Vitinha scored his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler