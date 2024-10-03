Football

Leicester Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Attention now turns to a home game against Bournemouth, who beat Leicester's fellow promoted side Southampton 3-1 on Monday

Leicester boss Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper insists the mood at Leicester City is not downbeat as the Foxes' wait for a first Premier League win rolls into matchday seven. (More Football News)

Leicester fought back from 2-0 down away at Arsenal last time out, only for two goals in second-half stoppage time from the Gunners to break their resolve.

And though Leicester sit in 17th without a win to their name, Cooper is not down in the doldrums.

As reported by Leicestershire Live, he said: "We're not heads down and we're not of the mindset that we'll be okay either.

"Both of those mindsets are dangerous. We're in the middle of that, where we're frustrated that we haven’t been able to get more out of the games, but there's a constant determination to put things right.

"We have to make sure the mindset is right with the players. I really believe that will happen, convinced of it, that we will get what we want from this season."

One bright spark this season for Leicester came off the pitch, as they won an appeal that means they cannot be penalised by the Premier League for an alleged breach of the competition's financial rules in the 2022-23 season.

This means Leicester are extremely unlikely to be hit with a points deduction for that supposed breach.

"The landscape has definitely changed on that front," said Cooper.

"Even when that was looming over us, it wasn't interfering with our daily work either.

"What we want to achieve, as we decided on, it's still very much achievable. When we achieve it, we will look back and say it was a rocky road."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City - Wilfred Ndidi

Bukayo Saka (five) is the only Premier League player with more assists than Ndidi (four) this season.

Ndidi's four assists is just one fewer than he managed in 32 Championship appearances last term, while it is already his joint-best in a single Premier League campaign (also four in 2020-21).

Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo

Only Erling Haaland (31) has had more shots than Semenyo (28) in the Premier League this season, with Semenyo the only Bournemouth player to score more than once so far (three).

The Ghana international has also completed the most dribbles (eight) and had the most touches in the opposition box (34) of any Cherries player in the competition this term.

MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Cooper has never beaten Bournemouth in five attempts in all competitions (D2 L3). It is the joint-most he has ever faced an opponent as a manager without ever winning (also five vs Manchester United).

Leicester have faced more shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (114), with their 34 faced against Arsenal last time out their most on record (since 2003-04) in a single match in the competition.

However, since winning four consecutive away league games in November/December last season, Bournemouth have won just three of their last 13 on the road (D3 L7), with two of those wins coming against sides in the relegation zone.

That being said, Bournemouth have won each of their last three Premier League games against Leicester, their joint-longest winning run against the Foxes in their league history (also three between 1987 and 1989).

Leicester have won just two of their 12 Premier League games against Bournemouth (D5 L5), with both of those victories coming at the King Power Stadium in 2019 (2-0 in March, 3-1 in August).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Leicester City - 31.5%

Bournemouth - 43.3%

Draw - 25.1%

