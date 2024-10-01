Evanilson scored his first Bournemouth goal while Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo were also on target as south coast rivals Southampton were brushed aside in a routine 3-1 victory. (More Football News)
Brazilian forward Evanilson steered past ex-Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after 17 minutes at the Vitality Stadium on Monday thanks to Marcus Tavernier's quick thinking from a Bournemouth free-kick.
Ouattara was credited with Bournemouth's second after Semenyo's cut-back was drilled towards goal by Lewis Cook before diverting past Ramsdale off his team-mate.
Semenyo then put the cherry atop the cake in a wonderful first-half performance, shimmying this way and that before drilling into the bottom-left corner in the 38th minute.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis reduced the arrears early in a second half, stooping low to nod in from Mateus Fernandes' cross five minutes after the restart, having been brilliantly denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga shortly before.
But the remainder of the second half passed by without major incident as Saints, who remain winless from six Premier League games, were left to rue a horror show of a first half.
Data Debrief: Sorry Saints can't get marching
It was a desperately disappointing outing for the visitors, whose 19-game winless streak in the Premier League is their longest in the competition.
Moreover, the defeat means the 2024-25 campaign is the first Premier League season since the 2004-05 campaign in which each of the three promoted sides have failed to win any of their opening six games of the season.
Indeed, as many as five clubs have now yet to get a win from the first six games. Only twice in top-flight history (1964-65 and 2021-22) has this occurred – with Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Wolves joining Southampton in failing to chalk up a win.
For Bournemouth, Evanilson scored his first Premier League goal from his 10th shot attempt in the competition, becoming the first Brazilian to net for the club in the competition, while Semenyo has had a hand in 10 goals in his past 20 top-flight games (eight goals, two assists).