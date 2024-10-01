Football

Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints

Brazilian forward Evanilson steered past ex-Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after 17 minutes at the Vitality Stadium on Monday thanks to Marcus Tavernier's quick thinking from a Bournemouth free-kick

Bournemouth-vs-Southampton
Bournemouth celebrate against Southampton
info_icon

Evanilson scored his first Bournemouth goal while Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo were also on target as south coast rivals Southampton were brushed aside in a routine 3-1 victory. (More Football News)

Brazilian forward Evanilson steered past ex-Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after 17 minutes at the Vitality Stadium on Monday thanks to Marcus Tavernier's quick thinking from a Bournemouth free-kick.

Ouattara was credited with Bournemouth's second after Semenyo's cut-back was drilled towards goal by Lewis Cook before diverting past Ramsdale off his team-mate.

Semenyo then put the cherry atop the cake in a wonderful first-half performance, shimmying this way and that before drilling into the bottom-left corner in the 38th minute.

Russell Martin was "really angry" after Southampton drew 1-1 with Ipswich - null
Southampton 1-1 Ipswich: Russell Martin 'Really Angry' After Conceding Late Equaliser

BY Stats Perform

Taylor Harwood-Bellis reduced the arrears early in a second half, stooping low to nod in from Mateus Fernandes' cross five minutes after the restart, having been brilliantly denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga shortly before.

But the remainder of the second half passed by without major incident as Saints, who remain winless from six Premier League games, were left to rue a horror show of a first half.

Data Debrief: Sorry Saints can't get marching

It was a desperately disappointing outing for the visitors, whose 19-game winless streak in the Premier League is their longest in the competition.

Moreover, the defeat means the 2024-25 campaign is the first Premier League season since the 2004-05 campaign in which each of the three promoted sides have failed to win any of their opening six games of the season.

Indeed, as many as five clubs have now yet to get a win from the first six games. Only twice in top-flight history (1964-65 and 2021-22) has this occurred – with Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Wolves joining Southampton in failing to chalk up a win.

For Bournemouth, Evanilson scored his first Premier League goal from his 10th shot attempt in the competition, becoming the first Brazilian to net for the club in the competition, while Semenyo has had a hand in 10 goals in his past 20 top-flight games (eight goals, two assists).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Attacking, Ambitious IND Seek Early Wickets As BAN Eye Survival
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  3. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Fixture, Squads, When And Where To Watch
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC
  2. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints
  3. Arsenal Vs PSG: Enrique Explains Ousmane Dembele Axing Ahead Of UCL Clash
  4. Simone Inzaghi Highlights Continuity As Key For Inter Milan In Serie A, Champions League Challenge
  5. Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Timber Agrees With Rodri's Fixture Congestion Concerns
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Omar Abdullah Save Face This Time?
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Underway In 40 Seats Across Seven Districts; Security Beefed Up
  3. In Third And Final Phase, J&K Could See A High Voter Turnout
  4. J&K Polls: Voting At 40 Constituencies During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details
  5. Who Is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? New Chief Of Air Staff With More Than 5,000 Hrs Of Flying Experience
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  2. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  3. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  4. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  5. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign