Southampton 1-1 Ipswich: Russell Martin 'Really Angry' After Conceding Late Equaliser

Russell Martin was left “angry and frustrated” after Southampton conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 with Ipswich Town

Russell Martin was "really angry" after Southampton drew 1-1 with Ipswich
Russell Martin was left “angry and frustrated” after Southampton conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 with Ipswich Town. (More Football News)

Martin's team took an early lead through Tyler Dibling after five minutes and held on until the 95th minute, when Ipswich’s Sam Morsy fired home to level the scores.

Southampton had accrued an expected goals (xG) total of 2.49 while fending off the majority of their opponent’s 13 shots, six of which were on target.

However, they were left to reflect on a frustrating result at home to a fellow newly promoted outfit.

"There are so many things to be positive about. It was our best performance, but it wasn't enough to get the win, so I'm allowed to be angry and annoyed," the Southampton boss told Match of the Day.

"We allowed them a header just before the corner where they scored from the second phase. We didn't stick to our principles in the details, and that's about having enough experience to get through, and we didn't do it.

"There was so much good stuff but the overriding feeling is being disappointed. We made a few fundamental errors that we haven't done in training so it has to be down to the anxiety.

"There were so many positives but I'm frustrated and angry because of the lateness of their goal and the feeling that we deserved to win, but that's football and these things happen.”

Martin’s adversary in the dugout, Kieran McKenna, believed Ipswich deserved the point despite conceding several good chances, and they have now accrued the highest expected goals against figure in the Premier League this season (11.49 xGA).

Despite registering 1.68 xG themselves, they became only the fifth side in Premier League history to have each of their first three goals in a single campaign come from outside the box.

"It was a fantastic way to finish the game. For the captain to step up and strike it well and for the goal to come in front of the away supporters to get a point is a great thing for the group to go through,” said McKenna.

"I thought we deserved a point. We started much better but were undone with a real piece of quality from Adam Lallana. Against a team away from home, pushing for their first win was not easy, but we kept doing the right things.

"It's a massive thing to go through and builds on what we have done over the last few years. Scoring late goals and never giving up has been a massive part of our success, so for a new group, it's good for them to go through that today.

"We're edging in the right direction, but we have to keep improving. It's about keep developing as a team, keep improving and the points will take care of themselves."
