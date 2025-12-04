Leeds United Vs Chelsea Highlights, English Premier League: Maresca’s Blues Beaten 3-1 As Hosts Deliver Statement Win

Leeds United's Ao Tanaka scores his sides second goal against Chelsea during a English Premier League match on December 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mike Egerton

Catch the highlights of the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea played at the Ellan Road in Leeds on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Leeds United stunned Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road, capitalizing on a dominant first-half performance. Jaka Bijol opened the scoring early, and Ao Tanaka added a second before half-time to give Leeds crucial control. Chelsea responded through Pedro Neto’s goal just after the hour, but Leeds restored safety when Dominic Calvert‑Lewin converted from close range to make it 3-1. Chelsea failed to threaten consistently, misplacing passes and lacking cohesion, while Leeds defended resolutely and managed the game intelligently to claim a vital win. The result delivers a morale-boosting victory for Leeds and a wake-up call for Chelsea.

4 Dec 2025, 12:02:29 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome! This is the start of our live blog for an exciting clash between Leeds United and Brentford at the Elland Road, with the visitors having a golden chance to increase their chances to reamin in the podium of the Premier League table. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

4 Dec 2025, 12:13:23 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: Match Details! Fixture: Leeds United vs Chelsea, Matchday 14

Venue: Elland Road

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 1:45 AM IST (December 4)

4 Dec 2025, 12:31:37 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: LEE Starting XI! Leeds XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe. 📋 Your #LUFC XI... pic.twitter.com/BDFq38hbF5 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 3, 2025

4 Dec 2025, 12:32:13 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE Starting XI! Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Enzo, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Gittens, Delap Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Hato, Neto, Garnacho, Palmer, Guiu. Tonight's line-up to face Leeds. 📋#CFC | #LEECHE pic.twitter.com/RgmHwLOvFT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 3, 2025

4 Dec 2025, 01:51:35 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: Kick Off! Leeds get the game underway at Elland Road, and the tempo looks lively right from the first touch. A fiery clash expected as both sides look to set the tone early.

4 Dec 2025, 02:01:21 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 6' LEE 1-0 CHE A perfect near-post corner from Anton Stach and Jaka Bijol rises with a thunderous header, smashing it into the back of the net. Elland Road explodes, Leeds strike early at home.

4 Dec 2025, 02:13:48 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: 16' LEE 1-0 CHE Another strong header inside the box exposes Chelsea’s shaky defending, with the effort flashing just wide of the left post. The Blues still struggling to deal with Leeds’ aerial pressure.

4 Dec 2025, 02:20:16 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: 22' LEE 1-0 CHE Chelsea growing into the game now, pushing higher and trying to build through possession. They’re gaining territory but still lacking the movement to create real danger. Leeds stay compact, protecting their lead well.

4 Dec 2025, 02:28:26 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 43' LEE 2-0 CHE Would you believe it, Leeds double their lead right before the break!! It's Tanaka who gets his name on the scoresheet with a sublime finish from outside the box that flew past a hopeless Sanchez. The task just got tougher for Chelsea.

4 Dec 2025, 02:35:25 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: HT | LEE 2-0 CHE It's half time at Elland Road, and stunningly, the hosts are two goals up on Maresca's in-form Chelsea. The Italian manager needs to give a big half-time talking to inspire his side back into the contest.

4 Dec 2025, 03:01:09 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: 55' LEE 2-1 CHE What an entertaining second half it has been!! Neto made an instant impact, cutting down Chelsea's deficit to just one within five minutes of kick-off. The Leeds supporters cheered as Nmecha put the ball into the back of the net just four minutes later, but VAR ruled it out for offside. It's all happening at Elland Road!!

4 Dec 2025, 03:19:20 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: 70' LEE 2-1 CHE Garnacho dazzles down the left, dancing past his marker before cutting it back perfectly for Palmer. The crowd holds its breath, but Palmer’s near-post effort whistles just wide! Chelsea inches away from the equaliser.

4 Dec 2025, 03:21:28 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: GOAL! | 72' LEE 3-1 CHE Chaos in the Chelsea box and Leeds pounce again! Dominic Calvert-Lewin stays alert, pokes it home from close range into the bottom-right corner, and Elland Road erupts. Chelsea’s defending? Nowhere to be seen. Leeds in full control.

4 Dec 2025, 03:32:52 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: 79' LEE 3-1 CHE Chelsea pushing but getting nowhere, drifting into arguments with the referee and lacking ideas in midfield. Maresca is barking instructions, but the Blues look frustrated and the game is slipping away

4 Dec 2025, 03:34:07 am IST Leeds United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: 87' LEE 3-1 CHE Leeds make more changes. Bogle and Calvert-Lewin depart to big applause, with Piroe and Justin coming on to help see out the final minutes. Leeds still firmly in control at 3-1.