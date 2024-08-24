Lee Carsley Welcomes England Under-21 Assistant Ashley Cole To Interim Staff

Ashley Cole will reunite with interim England head coach Lee Carsley for the Three Lions' upcoming Nations League fixtures next month. (More Football News)
The pair led England to success at the European Under-21 Championships in 2023, with Curtis Jones on target in the final versus Spain to secure their third success in the competition.
Joleon Lescott will also join Carsley's temporary backroom staff alongside the FA's head of coaching Tim Dittmer, who also worked with Carsley last year.
At the tournament in Romania and Georgia, the Three Lions won all six of their fixtures, scoring 11 goals and overperforming their expected goals (xG) figures by 2.5.
Averaging a 56.4% possession share, Carsley's side scored the most build-up goals (seven) in the competition, with France a distant second with three.
But not only were their attacking statistics a standout, the Young Lions also remained resolute at the back, not conceding a single goal from the 79 shots they faced.
Carsley takes England on the road for his first fixture against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League, before returning to Wembley to face Finland.
With the Premier League season now underway, Carsley will have the opportunity to assess his options before picking his squad for his first two fixtures at the helm.
Of the players to earn 10 or more caps during his time in charge of the under-21's, only Anthony Gordon (14) and Cole Palmer (13) were selected by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024.
Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis (21), Chelsea's Noni Madueke (19) and Liverpool's Harvey Elliot (18) top that list and could potentially eye a place in the squad next month.
With Cole and Lescott stepping up, some pivotal figures in England's recent successes have left their positions with the Three Lions.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was reunited with former Middlesbrough team-mate Southgate in 2023, leaves after 17 months with England, having being brought in to help with their preparations for Euro 2024.
Goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson also leaves the FA after eight years, having worked closely with Jordan Pickford for much of his time with the Three Lions.