Football

Lee Carsley Keen To Put 'Own Stamp' On England Squad

The 50-year-old replaced Gareth Southgate who stepped down from his position following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024

Lee Carsley-england-football
Lee Carsley is keen to make his mark whilst in interim charge of England
info_icon

England interim head coach Lee Carsley has said he is looking to put "his own stamp" on the England squad as he prepares for his first game in charge.  (More Football News)

Carsley, who was previously the England's U21 manager, was confirmed as the Three Lion's interim boss for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. 

The 50-year-old replaced Gareth Southgate who stepped down from his position following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024. 

England face the Republic of Ireland on September 7 before returning to Wembley to take on Finland as they aim to make a winning started in Group 2.  

Speaking to the Football Association's in-house media channel, Carsley is relishing the opportunity of taking charge of the squad, but acknowledged the importance of finding a blend of competitiveness and balance. 

Lee Carsley will take charge of England's senior side next month - null
England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures

BY Stats Perform

"It's a very prestigious job following Gareth and [assistant manager] Steve [Holland] and the great job that they have done," Carsley said. 

"First and foremost, it's getting the squad together and picking the right players while trying to get a balance between making sure it's fresh and competitive but understanding that there are games that we need to do well in and win, so that's what I'll be looking to do.

"It's important that we put our own stamp on the squad and make some adjustments, but also to realise that a lot of the players have done really well in the past and we have to acknowledge that."

Carsley has been within the England coaching set-up since 2020, first being appointed as head coach of England's U20 side in which he won one of his two matches. 

A year later, he replaced Aidy Boothroyd as the manager of the U21's and would go on to lift a major honour during his three years at the helm. 

Carsley helped his team win the European Under-21 Championship - their first title in the competition since 1984 - beating Spain 1-0 in Georgia. 

Cole Palmer scored the decisive goal that day, with Anthony Gordon also starting the game, both of whom were involved at Euro 2024. 

"I've got a relationship with those players and have known them quite a few years," Carsley said.

"There's players that I don't know as well, but I'm very much aware of them and I think we've got some outstanding players in the senior team.

"In the pathway, the level of players over the years has really improved and you can see that by the way we've done in major tournaments. The next step is winning, and that's got to be the objective."

