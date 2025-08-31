Lecce 0-2 Milan: Allegri Reliant On Modric's Experience To Boost Confidence

After a difficult season in the 2024-25, Milan started the new Serie A campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Cremonese, but they got themselves up and running on Friday

Lecce 0-2 Milan: Allegri Reliant On Modrics Experience To Boost Confidence
Luka Modric in action for AC Milan
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Milan defeated Lecce 2-0 in the Serie A on Friday

  • Milan coach wants Luka Modric to help the side regain their confidence

  • Modric was the marquee arrival at Milan after calling time on his trophy-laden 13-year spell with Real Madrid

Luka Modric revealed that AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri has called upon the experienced midfielder to help the Rossoneri regain their confidence. 

After a difficult season in the 2024-25, Milan started the new Serie A campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Cremonese, but they got themselves up and running on Friday. 

Milan earned a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero against Lecce, with goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic helping Allegri pick up his first league win. 

Modric teed up Loftus-Cheek for the opener, becoming the oldest midfielder to provide an assist in Serie A since Opta began recording such data in 2004-05. 

The result also saw Milan keep a clean sheet in two of their last three Serie A games, as many shutouts as they have in their previous 13 games in the competition.

Modric was the marquee arrival at Milan after calling time on his trophy-laden 13-year spell with Real Madrid, and he intends to use that experience during his latest venture. 

"We are still getting to know each other. He asked me to help the team move with more fluidity," Modric told DAZN. 

"I am working to get into shape physically and I hope to be at 100 per cent after the break for international duty.

"The coach asks me to talk a lot on the pitch, as there are many young players, and they need confidence."

Modric did, however, concede that he still needed to get up to speed in the Italian top flight, but was relishing the chance of living his boyhood dream. 

"I have always watched Italian football, there are a lot of Croatian players here, and I, above all, appreciated Milan," Modric said.

"I played many games against Italian teams. I know how organised they are tactically in every phase. 

"I do still need to get used to it, as this is a very difficult league. We need to be on our toes in every match and give everything we've got to win. So far, I am really enjoying what I've seen."

