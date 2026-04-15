LDU Quito Vs Mirassol, Copa Libertadores: Ecuadorian King Of Cups Win High-Altitude Football

LDU Quito humbled Mirassol of Brazil 2-0 in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group G match at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, on Tuesday (April 14). 24-year-old Yerlin Quinonez gave the 2008 champions an early lead with a 6th-minute goal, then club legend Jose Quintero made it 2-0 in the 34th. The visitors failed to cope with the hosts' attacking play, and their woes were compounded by Quito's high elevation (some 2,850 meters above sea level). In another Group G match on Thursday, Argentina's Lanus face Always Ready of Bolivia. LDU, arguably the most successful Ecuadorian club, opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ready on match day 1, and they now lead the table with six points. Mirassol are second with three points, from their 1-0 win over Lanus.

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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Liga Deportiva Universitaria vs Mirassol
Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Mirassol during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Mirassol vs Liga Deportiva Universitaria
Yerlin Quinonez of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Mirassol during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Liga Deportiva Universitaria vs Mirassol
Negueba of Brazil's Mirassol, left, and Fernando Cornejo of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa)
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Mirassol vs Liga Deportiva Universitaria
Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria dribbles chased by Lucas Mugni of Brazil's Mirassol during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Liga Deportiva Universitaria vs Mirassol
Coach Rafael Guanaes of Brazil's Mirassol instructs his players during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Mirassol vs Liga Deportiva Universitaria
Lucas Oliveira of Brazil's Mirassol, left, and Janner Corozo of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Brazil Copa Libertadores Soccer
Eduardo of Brazil's Mirassol, right, controls the ball challenged by Fernando Cornejo of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Brazil Ecuador Copa Libertadores Soccer
Deyverson Brum of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, top left, and Lucas Oliveira of Brazil's Mirassol go for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Liga Deportiva Universitaria vs Mirassol
Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, and Alesson of Brazil's Mirassol vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Mirassol vs Liga Deportiva Universitaria
Coach Tiago Nunes of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria instructs his players during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Brazil's Mirassol in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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