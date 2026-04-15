LDU Quito Vs Mirassol, Copa Libertadores: Ecuadorian King Of Cups Win High-Altitude Football
LDU Quito humbled Mirassol of Brazil 2-0 in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group G match at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, on Tuesday (April 14). 24-year-old Yerlin Quinonez gave the 2008 champions an early lead with a 6th-minute goal, then club legend Jose Quintero made it 2-0 in the 34th. The visitors failed to cope with the hosts' attacking play, and their woes were compounded by Quito's high elevation (some 2,850 meters above sea level). In another Group G match on Thursday, Argentina's Lanus face Always Ready of Bolivia. LDU, arguably the most successful Ecuadorian club, opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ready on match day 1, and they now lead the table with six points. Mirassol are second with three points, from their 1-0 win over Lanus.
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