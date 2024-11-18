Football

USWNT's Kristie Mewis Is Expecting First Baby With Australia, Chelsea Women's Star-Fiancee Sam Kerr

Chelsea women's star Kerr has won five consecutive Women's Super Leagues, three FA Cups and two League Cups and is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury

Sam-Kerr-footballer
Sam Kerr celebrates with the WSL trophy Photo: File
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby. (More Football News)

Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple — including one of them holding up an image of the echography — and a post which read: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!”

Kerr, who earlier this year signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea keeping her at the London club until 2026, is one of the biggest stars in the game.

She has won five consecutive Women's Super Leagues, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Mewis, who plays for West Ham, will carry the child. She has scored seven goals in 53 appearances for the U.S.

“A huge congratulations to Kristie and her partner Sam, who have announced they are expecting their first child,” West Ham said on Instagram.

