Late Goals Propel Mother's International School To Subroto Cup Junior Girls Title

The winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runners-up pocketed Rs. 3,00,000

Mother's International School displayed great football throughout the Subroto Cup.
Mother’s International School displayed great football throughout the Subroto Cup.
Three late goals helped Mother's International School from Jharkhand beat Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) 4-1 in a thrilling final and win junior girls title of the 63rd Subroto Cup international football tournament on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Mira Khatun gave BKSP the lead in the 21st minute before Urvashi Kumari equalised in the 40th minute. Babita Kumari then struck once before Sanjana Oraon scored a brace to ensure the title for the school from Jharkhand inm at Ambedkar Stadium.

BKSP looked the better side initially as they tested Mother's International goalkeeper Anisha from distance on a couple of occasions.

The Jharkhand school relied on short passes to build attacks, while the Bangladesh side deployed long balls as their strikers tried to find space behind the defence.

BKSP drew first blood as Miran Khatun took full advantage of the fumble by the Jharkhand keeper as she finished from point blank for the lead.

The Jharkhand school began domination from the start of the second half and they equalised soon with Urvashi Kumari expertly finishing from a set piece.

A late surge by Mother's International saw them take the lead in the final minute as Babita Kumari struck, taking advantage of the lucky deflection she got inside the box.

In the injury time, BKSP pushed for the equaliser but Sanjana Oraon’s twin strikes ensured that the junior girls Subroto Cup returned to Jharkhand for the third time in a row.

The winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runners-up pockted Rs. 3,00,000.

