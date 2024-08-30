Football

Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos

Vinicius Junior's penalty ensured Real Madrid left the Estadio de Gran Canaria with a point as they drew 1-1 to Las Palmas on Thursday

Vinicius Junior-La-Liga
Vinicius Junior scored a penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Las Palmas
info_icon

Vinicius Junior's penalty ensured Real Madrid left the Estadio de Gran Canaria with a point as they drew 1-1 to Las Palmas on Thursday. (More Football News)

Alberto Moleiro had given the hosts a shock lead in the fifth minute, but Vinicius would net from 12 yards to swing the encounter back in their favour, however, Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded line-up were unable to find a way through.

A frantic start to proceedings saw Moleiro produce a moment of magic to skip beyond Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao before firing low into the far corner. 

Madrid would register nine shots in the opening 45 minutes, three of which were on target, but they were unable to test Jasper Cillessen in the Las Palms net. 

However, parity would be restored when defender Alex Suarez was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area, with Vinicius stepping up to score from the spot.

Kylian Mbappe endured another difficult outing in front of goal, with only two of his nine shots on target as he still awaits his first LaLiga goal for his new side. 

Ancelotti's side sit fourth in the early-season standings with five points from their first three games, four behind rivals and table toppers Barcelona. 

Data Debrief: Vinicius on target as Mbappe's struggles continue

Vinicius has now scored all his four penalties for Real Madrid in all competitions, all of which have come in 2024. 

The Brazilian looked Los Blancos' biggest threat in the forward areas, contributing an expected goals (xG) of 1.23 to Madrid's 2.81 total. 

However, it was another night to forget for Mbappe. The Frenchman is the player in the top five European Leagues this season who has had the most shots this term (17) and who has the worst difference between xG (1.8) and goals scored (none).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  2. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  3. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  4. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
  5. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Highlights: Man City Take On Inter, Liverpool Face Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  3. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  4. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  5. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Police Head Constable Collapses, Dies While Dancing At Senior's Farewell Party
  2. Milk Vendor Killed As 17-Year-Old SUV Driver Knocks Down His Two-Wheeler In Mumbai
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Cops Deny Reports Claiming Change Of Bedsheet Used To Cover Victim's Body
  4. Cyclone Asna: IMD Predicts Rare August Event Over Arabian Sea On Friday | Details
  5. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
  2. Trump Asks Federal Court To Intervene In Hush Money Case To Toss Conviction, Delay Sentencing
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign