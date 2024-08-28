Dani Olmo was delighted to help Barcelona end their Rayo Vallecano hoodoo after scoring the winner in their 2-1 win at the Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Olmo's strike eight minutes from time saw him become the first player to score on his LaLiga debut for Barcelona away from home since Sandro Ramirez did so in August 2014 against Villarreal.
Unai Lopez had given the hosts the lead in the ninth minute, only for second-half goals from Pedri and Olmo helping Hansi Flick maintain his unbeaten start to the season.
It also marked Barcelona's first league triumph at the home of Los Franjirrojos since a 3-2 win back in November 2018.
Having starred for Spain at Euro 2024, Olmo was forced to miss Barca's first two league games until he was able to be registered due to LaLiga's strict financial control rules.
But his return to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy was worth the wait, according to the 26-year-old after full-time.
"I've been looking forward to my debut since for a long time and it couldn't have been in a better way," Olmo told DAZN.
"It's been many years since Barcelona won here, it's such a tough place to play so the end result is just unparalleled.
"I've felt very good, I was really looking forward to it. Today it finally happened, I'm very happy to have helped the team and even better to have scored. I'm delighted."
Barcelona top the standings on nine points from three games, two ahead of second-placed Villarreal. They next host Real Valladolid on Saturday.