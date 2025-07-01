La Liga: Axel Witsel Follows Reinildo And Cesar Azpilicueta Through Atletico Madrid Exit Door

Witsel joined Atletico in 2022 following four years with Borussia Dortmund, going on to make 116 appearances for Los Colchoneros in all competitions

Axel Witsel scored on his final appearance for Atletico Madrid, against the Seattle Sounders.
Axel Witsel has become the third big name to leave Atletico Madrid as a free agent on the same day, after defensive duo Reinildo and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Witsel joined Atletico in 2022 following four years with Borussia Dortmund, going on to make 116 appearances for Los Colchoneros in all competitions.

He scored three goals, with the last of those coming just over a week ago in Atleti's 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the Club World Cup.

That proved to be his final outing for Atleti, as he was an unused substitute for their 1-0 win over Botafogo on matchday three.

After Diego Simeone's side exited that competition at the group stage, finishing behind Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo on goal difference, Witsel's spell in the Spanish capital was brought to an end.

Witsel told the club's website: "Thank you for the trust, passion, and unconditional support. It has been an honour to wear this shirt, and I will always treasure very special memories of this chapter in my career."

A club statement read: "Atletico Madrid thanks him for his commitment and hard work during his time at the club and wish him every success in his future endeavours both on and off the pitch."

As well as allowing Witsel, Reinildo and Azpilicueta to leave as free agents, Atletico permitted Arthur Vermeeren to make his loan stay at RB Leipzig permanent for €20m.

