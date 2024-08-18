Football

La Liga 2024-25: Boss Hansi Flick Hopes Ilkay Gundogan Will Stay At Barcelona

The 33-year-old missed Barca's 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday, having suffered a head injury in their Joan Gamper Trophy defeat to Monaco earlier in the week

Ilkay-Gundogan-Barcelona
Gundogan has been linked with a move away from Barca.
Hansi Flick expects Ilkay Gundogan to remain with Barcelona this season, despite speculation linking the midfielder with a move away from Camp Nou. (More Football News)

The Germany midfielder, who arrived from Manchester City in 2023, has less than 12 months remaining on his contract with the Blaugrana.

Spanish media reports suggested Gundogan may depart the club following the arrival of Dani Olmo, with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services.

The 33-year-old missed Barca's 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday, having suffered a head injury in their Joan Gamper Trophy defeat to Monaco earlier in the week.

Nevertheless, Flick is hopeful his compatriot's future will be at Barca.

"[He] hurt his eyebrow on Monday and that's why he stayed at home," Flick told reporters following the Valencia win.

"I appreciate what kind of player he is and what he is like as a person. I've talked to him a lot, but it's something between me and him.

Barcelona head coach, Hansi Flick
Barcelona Vs Valencia: Hansi Flick's 'Blind' Trust In Barca Rewarded With 'Strong' Squad

BY Stats Perform

"We have a good relationship. I know him well. I have the feeling that he will stay."

