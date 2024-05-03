Football

Kelley O'Hara, Two-Time FIFA Women’s World Cup Winner, Announces Retirement

Between 2011 and 2023, Kelley O'Hara played in four Women’s World Cups, becoming just the 12th US player to reach that landmark, and three Olympic Games, winning a gold medal in 2012

Kelley O'Hara finished her international career with 160 caps, scoring three goals.
Two-time Women’s World Cup winner, Kelley O’Hara has announced that she will retire from football at the end of the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season. (More Football News)

The 35-year-old finished her international career with 160 caps, scoring three goals, including a winner in the semi-final en route to winning the Women’s World Cup in 2015, and assisting 21.

She also won three championships, one in the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer and two in the NWSL, helping NJ/NY Gotham FC to their first title last season.

O’Hara said: "It has been one of the greatest joys to represent my country and to wear the U.S. Soccer crest."

"As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with gratitude. Looking back on my career I am so thankful for all the things I was able to accomplish but most importantly the people I was able to accomplish them with."

