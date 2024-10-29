'Keep Working Hard' - Rodri Backs Compatriot Lamine Yamal For Future Ballon d'Or Glory

Rodri is confident that Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or in the future after the Manchester City midfielder claimed the award for the first time on Monday. (More Football News)
Rodri beat off competition from Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to claim the accolade, becoming the first Spaniard to win the prize since 1960.
Yamal also picked up an award after a stellar year for club and country, winning the Kopa Trophy, which is given to the best to the best player under the age of 21.
The 17-year-old netted seven goals and added nine assists in his debut season with Barca, while also starring in Spain's European Championship success alongside Rodri.
Yamal was named the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024 after registering five goal involvements (one goal, four assists), including an assist in the final.
During his acceptance speech, Rodri made sure to acknowledge Spain's rising star, saying: "You will win one of these trophies one day my friend. "Keep working hard."
The City midfielder also became the first player to win football's most prestigious individual prize while playing for an English club since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.
He played an integral role in the Citizens' fourth consecutive Premier League title triumph, with Pep Guardiola's side not tasting defeat in the 34 league games that he featured in.
"A very special day, for me, my family and my country," Rodri said. "I'd like to tell you an anecdote the story that led me here.
"When I was 17-years-old, I packed up my suitcases and I went to Villarreal with a dream to work in the Premier League.
"One day I called my father crying telling him it was all over and that I had invested my life to get here and I had the feeling that, this was it.
"My father said we had come all the way here, let's keep going and this is something that changed my mindset and now, here I am.
"I am a normal boy who never gets carried away with stereotypes. Hard work is what matters."
The Spaniard is out of action for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury against Arsenal back in September.
Rodri was helped up on stage by Didier Drogba to claim the accolade, with the midfielder having arrived at the ceremony on crutches, and provided an update on his recovery.
"I am just trying to take care of myself. Rest, enjoy the free time with my family and come back stronger," he said.