Juventus 0-0 AC Milan: Pulisic Penalty Miss Proves Costly On Allegri's Return

On his return to Turin, former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri saw his team squander several chances to claim all three points, and ultimately fall two points behind leaders Napoli.

  • AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw away to Juventus in Serie Aon Sunday

  • Christian Pulisic's second-half penalty miss proved costly for a wasteful AC Milan

  • Milan generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.74 from their 13 attempts compared to Juventus' 0.68 from their 12 shots

Christian Pulisic's second-half penalty miss proved costly for a wasteful AC Milan as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to fellow Serie A title hopefuls Juventus on Sunday. 

On his return to Turin, former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri saw his team squander several chances to claim all three points, and ultimately fall two points behind leaders Napoli. 

A low-key first half that saw just two shots on target made way for a more entertaining second period.

Federico Gatti's fierce volley from six yards out was stunningly repelled by Milan captain Mike Maignan, but the Rossoneri were handed the opportunity to take the lead six minutes into the second half after Santiago Gimenez was dragged to ground by Lloyd Kelly inside the box. 

Christian Pulisic assumed responsibility for the resulting penalty, but he could only blaze his strike over Michele Di Gregorio's crossbar.

Allegri brought on Rafael Leao, who made his return to action in last week's triumph over Napoli, just after the hour, and he also saw chances go begging late on.

First, Leao was picked out at the back post by Pulisic, but with the goal at his mercy, he could only fire wide. 

The attacker then had another chance to steal all three points late on but saw his scuffed effort pushed away by Di Gregorio.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Allegri unable to mark special occasion with a win

Having seen Napoli replace them at the Serie A summit earlier on Sunday, both Milan and Juventus had the chance to lay down a marker of their Scudetto credentials here, though it will be Allegri's side that will feel this is two points dropped. 

Indeed, Milan generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.74 from their 13 attempts compared to Juventus' 0.68 from their 12 shots.

And though unable to get over the line, there was a special moment for Allegri. He is now the coach with the most games managed in the history of matches between Juventus and Milan in all competitions (since 1929-30), overtaking Giovanni Trapattoni (31).

