Mauricio Pochettino has named his squad for the United States' upcoming internationals, with AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson headlining the 26-player selection.
The USA will face Ecuador on October 10 in Austin, Texas, before taking on Australia four days later in Commerce City, Colorado.
The USA qualified as co-hosts along with Canada and Mexico.
Pochettino's side followed up a 2-0 defeat to South Korea with a 2-0 victory over Japan during September's international break.
Pulisic makes his return to the squad after controversially skipping America's Gold Cup campaign. The forward has scored six goals and provided two assists in all competitions for Milan this season, including four goals in Serie A – the most of any player in Italy's top tier so far.
Meanwhile, other notable call-ups include Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson, Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris, Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann, and former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso, however, has not made the cut as he continues to deal with a niggling ankle injury.
United States squad in full:
Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Patrick Schulte, Matt Turner, Max Arfsten, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Luna, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldan, James Sands, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman, Patrick Agyemang, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Alex Zendejas.