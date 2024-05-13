Football

Juventus Future Will Become Clear In Next Two Weeks: Coach Allegri

Questions are being raised on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus future after a fifth straight league draw for the side, who have slipped to fourth in Serie A, seven points behind second-placed Milan and level with Bologna in third

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during Juventus' Serie A draw with Salernitana.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said questions regarding his future will be resolved in the next couple of weeks after the Bianconeri's slump continued with Sunday's 1-1 draw with Salernitana. (More Football News)

Juve looked set for a humiliating Serie A loss at home to Stefano Colantuono's already-relegated side, only for Adrien Rabiot to equalise in stoppage time.

It was a fifth straight league draw for Allegri's side, who have slipped to fourth in Serie A, seven points behind second-placed Milan and level with Bologna in third.

Adrien Rabiot scored a late goal for Juventus that cancelled out a first-half header from Niccolo Pierozzi in Serie A on Sunday. - null
BY Stats Perform

Juve were neck-and-neck with recently crowned Scudetto winners Inter at the turn of the year, and their dismal end to the season has seen Allegri's position called into question.

Asked about his future on Sunday, Allegri said: "Just be patient a little bit longer, in 10 to 15 days you'll know what will happen next year. 

"Anyone who has played football knows that even the great teams can experience a moment of difficulty when the games become tough. We will certainly have to grow."

Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against in-form Atalanta presents an opportunity for redemption.

"The final against a team like Atalanta that has grown a lot will certainly be balanced," Allegri said. "It's a one-off game and we will have to try to make as few mistakes as possible.

Massimiliano Allegri was left disappointed by Juventus' draw on Sunday. - null
Regarding Sunday's match, the 56-year-old said the performance was not satisfactory but stressed the importance of avoiding defeat.

"We started reasonably well, then made a mistake in our decision-making. We became disjointed and we didn't hold our positions," he said.

"You can't lose a match like that, otherwise you risk never picking yourselves back up again."

