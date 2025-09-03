England Call-Up Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jarell Quansah For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Loftus-Cheek played under Tuchel at Chelsea
Quansah, now at Leverkusen, earned a late call-up too
England play Andorra and Serbia in the FIFA WC Qualifiers
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been added to Thomas Tuchel's England squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.
Loftus-Cheek, who has made 10 appearances for England since his debut eight years ago, returns to the Three Lions set-up for the first time since November 2018.
The AC Milan midfielder comes into the now 25-man party to replace Adam Wharton, who sustained a groin injury in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Jarell Quansah has also been called up, with the former Liverpool defender now plying his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen following his summer switch.
Quansah was also part of Tuchel's first England squad in March that faced Albania and Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers, but he is yet to win his first senior cap.
Loftus-Cheek's recall sees him reunite with Tuchel, having played under the German between 2021 and 2022 at Chelsea before the midfielder moved to Milan two years ago.
The 29-year-old has played 71 times for the Serie A giants across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in that time.
He was on target in Milan's 2-0 win over Lecce last weekend, helping Massimiliano Allegri to his first league win since returning to the Rossoneri dugout.
It was also Loftus-Cheek's 50th Serie A outing. Among English players, only Fikayo Tomori (131) has played more matches than him with Milan in the top flight since 1994-95.
England host Andorra at Villa Park this Saturday before travelling to face Serbia three days later. The Three Lions are top of Group K with maximum points from three games.