Loftus-Cheek has recorded 10 progressive carries of 10 yards or more in Milan's first two games of 2025-26, the most of any Serie A midfielder. He averages 3.9 per 90 minutes in the Italian top flight, and since he joined Milan, only Tijjani Reijnders (3.94) has bettered that figure among midfielders to play 3,200 minutes or more.