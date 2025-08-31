Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

Career Business & Jobs:

The Taurus zodiac sign is in for a wild ride this month, according to the September horoscope for 2025. By the start of the month, Rahu will occupy the tenth house, while Mercury, Sun, and Ketu are all in the fourth house together. Not only that, but Jupiter will be in the 2nd house, and Saturn will be in the 11th house throughout the month. Venus will go through the first two houses of the month before moving on to the third and fourth. On the 15th, Mercury moves into the fifth house, and on the 17th, the Sun moves into the same house. Your fifth house will be occupied by Mars at the beginning of the month. His entry into your sixth house will occur on the thirteenth. Your health and the health of those you care about should remain your top priorities, regardless of any financial gains you may experience this month.