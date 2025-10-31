Taurus November 2025 Horoscope: A Month Of Steady Progress, Mixed Fortunes, And Practical Growth

That is the only way to keep your connection from fizzling out. Put simply, November 2025 seems to be a somewhat weak month for Taurus people's love lives. Nonetheless, if you're hoping to move things forward in your marriage, this month may be a bit of a help. Whether or not things pan out is debatable, but progress is likely. Be patient if you come across a wonderful relationship you'd like to continue in the future. Hold off on moving further with the connection until the timing is right. The marital life of the couple may have average or above-average outcomes this month. Mars, who rules the seventh house, will stay there. Mars, though a fractious planet, is in an advantageous position here. Jupiter, from its fifth aspect, will aspect your seventh house, which will keep partnerships from breaking or degrading, but this could lead to some disputes. A few marital issues may surface this month, but they won't have much of an effect because their love for one another will stay strong.