Taurus October 2025 Horoscope: What The Stars Predict For Your Career, Money, And Relationships

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

October will be a romantically auspicious month for you, thanks to Mercury's placement in your fifth house. Until October 3rd, Mercury will be in a good position, having entered its own sign at the beginning of the month. Mercury, meanwhile, will be transiting the sixth house from October 3rd through the 24th, which is a lucky house for the planet. Moving the lord of the fifth house into the sixth house, however, is not seen as a fortunate omen. There may be squabbles in such a setting, but the fighting will actually bring people closer together. We do not intend to promote arguing in any way. Express your passion as much as you can, but remember that nitpicking won't hurt anyone and will only make your love stronger. But the planet of love, Venus, will be in a weak position beginning on October 9 and continuing throughout the month. So, be careful with the people you let into your romantic life. In addition to being on weakened Venus, Saturn's seventh aspect suggests that you might be in for some bad luck if you cross the line in your romantic relationships.