Football

Jurgen Klopp Planning Private Life After Liverpool Exit, Coaching Return Uncertain

On Sunday, he hinted a return to coaching was not a guarantee, despite rumours suggesting Bayern Munich or the Germany job could be next for him

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a winning send-off on Sunday
info_icon

Jurgen Klopp is planning to lead a private life after walking away from the Liverpool job, suggesting it is far from certain that he will return to management. (More Football News)

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 in Klopp's 334th and final Premier League game at the helm on Sunday, the German becoming the first permanent Reds boss to win his last match in charge since Matt McQueen in February 1928 (3-2 versus Derby County).

Upon announcing his departure in January, Klopp said he was "running out of energy", and he has repeatedly suggested a sabbatical is next after nine years in charge at Anfield.

On Sunday, he hinted a return to coaching was not a guarantee, despite rumours suggesting Bayern Munich or the Germany job could be next for him.

Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool after nine years in charge at Anfield. - null
Liverpool 'Ahead Of Schedule', Says Departing Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Arne Slot Arrival

BY Stats Perform

Before planning any future career moves, he intends to spend time with wife Ulla Sandrock, saying: "A private life must be planned and I didn't plan anything yet because I was here.

"Probably Ulla will update me on where we go but I follow happily.

"I have just finished this job. I don't know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again but I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug, because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something. I have always had the idea I won't do that.

Jurgen Klopp waves goodbye to his Anfield faithful on Sunday. - null
Jurgen Klopp Calls On Liverpool Supporters To Believe After Anfield Farewell

BY Stats Perform

"Other people can do it in different ways, I have to be all-in, I have to be the spark, I have to be the energy, I have to be all these kinds of things and I'm empty.

"You only have to look outside which clubs are obviously available. There will be opportunities, but I don't sit here and think, 'maybe in a year's time I'll take that'.

"But look, it's not burning behind me and that gives me a good feeling."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tourist Dies In Jeep Parasailing Accident On Gujarat Beach; Two Held
  2. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  3. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Orders Closure Of All Schools With Immediate Effect
  4. Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
  5. ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody
Entertainment News
  1. In Saudi Arabia, An All-Women Psychedelic Rock Band Jams Out As Its Conservative Society Loosens Up
  2. Prateik Babbar On Watching Mom Smita Patil's Film 'Manthan' At Cannes 2024: I Was Overwhelmed
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  4. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  5. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
Sports News
  1. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Mixed Team Breaks National Record But Miss Mark For Paris Olympics
  2. NBA Playoffs: 'It's A Failure, Not Fatal' - Malone Rallies Nuggets After Timberwolves Defeat
  3. England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Howe's Take On Newcastle's Season: 'Players Have Done Their Job - Whatever Happens, Happens'
  5. Chelsea's Transfer Plans: Pochettino Prioritising Continuity, Says Squad 'Can Improve'
World News
  1. Israel Terms ICC’s Warrants Against Its Leaders ‘Historic Disgrace’, Vows To Fight Back
  2. Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup
  3. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  4. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  5. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide