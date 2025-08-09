Tottenham Transfers: Thomas Frank Confident Spurs Can Find James Maddison Cover

Maddison suffered ACL injury during Spurs' pre-season match against Newcastle
Frank says Spurs will be 'active' in the transfer market
Spurs recently signed Joao Palhinha from Bayern
Thomas Frank confirmed that Tottenham will be looking to sign a midfielder this summer following James Maddison’s long-term injury.
Maddison suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Tottenham’s pre-season match against Newcastle in South Korea, which will see him miss the majority of the 2025-26 campaign.
The 28-year-old scored nine goals and registered seven assists in 21 league starts last season, while also directly contributing to six goals (three goals, three assists) during Spurs’ Europa League triumph.
Spurs have already brought in four new faces this summer in Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai, while Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso turned their loan deals into permanent contracts.
Frank said Spurs will continue to be active in the transfer market, but will not force any new signings.
“We are definitely in the market in general,” said Frank.
“Of course, when players get a long-term injury we need to look into that, but generally we are in the market, yes.
“Nobody feels close or far away. I'm not saying anything before there's anything that is completely 100 per cent.
“If we think we can find the right one, one who can improve the team, then he will be signed. If we can't, then not.”