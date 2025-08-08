Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham: Frank Feels Spurs Are Ready For Super Cup Final Despite Humbling

Tottenham Hotspur meet UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup showpiece
Thomas Frank has no doubts his Tottenham team will be ready for their UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain despite their 4-0 pre-season defeat to Bayern Munich.
Frank watched on as he was handed his first defeat since taking over from Ange Postecoglou in a game that saw Spurs fail to trouble the reigning Bundesliga champions.
Harry Kane opened the scoring against his former club before missing a penalty in the first half, with Vincent Kompany's side turning on the style after the interval.
Bayern doubled their advantage through Kingsley Coman's stunning effort before strikes from substitutes Lennart Karl and Jonah Kusi-Asare completed the rout.
Spurs managed just three shots on target in the match, generating an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.36 compared to Bayern's 3.6 from their 26 overall efforts.
"We were obviously playing a very good team tonight," Frank said. "Bayern, in my opinion, are one of the teams that are probably favourites to win the Champions League.
"They hit a good level, we didn't hit a good level. That’s a bad combination, but we will definitely learn from this one.
"I definitely got some answers that we will look into, but we will calmly reflect on it after the game now and look through it.
"Also, it seems like we lacked some energy somehow which we need to find - no team can play without that energy."
The defeat brought an end to Tottenham's unbeaten pre-season run, with notable results including a 1-0 triumph over north London rivals Arsenal.
But their final game ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign comes against Champions League winners PSG in next week's Super Cup showpiece.
It will be Frank's first competitive match in charge of Tottenham, becoming the first manager whose first game in charge of an English club has been in the Super Cup.
The encounter at Bluenergy Stadium will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs, with PSG winning five of their eight matches against English opposition in 2025 (L3).
And though Opta's pre-match simulations hand Spurs a win probability of 18.3%, Frank believes his squad are more than ready to take on Luis Enrique's star-studded side.
"We will 100% be ready for that game. I'm not in doubt about that. There are six days ahead," Frank added.
"We have a normal week for the first time in the last two weeks, so with everything – just getting down, less travel, energising them, three or four good sessions – then we will be ready against PSG."