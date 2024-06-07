Football

Italy At UEFA Euro 2024: Gianluigi Buffon Urges Nicolo Barella To Follow Gennaro Gattuso Lead

Nicolo Barella, who has been named in Luciano Spalletti's final squad for the forthcoming European Championship in Germany, was absent from Tuesday's goalless draw with Turkiye with a minor muscle problem

Barella is in a race to be fit for Euro 2024.
info_icon

Gianluigi Buffon revealed Nicolo Barella will undergo further tests ahead of Euro 2024, but believes the injured midfielder could replicate Gennaro Gattuso's exploits during Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph. (More Football News)

The Inter midfielder, who has been named in Luciano Spalletti's final squad for the forthcoming European Championship in Germany, was absent from Tuesday's goalless draw with Turkiye with a minor muscle problem.

Former goalkeeper Buffon, now Italy's head of delegation, played a key role in the side that triumphed at the World Cup 18 years ago, and what was the last major international tournament to be played on German soil.

Meanwhile, after missing the 2-0 victory over Ghana in their tournament opener through injury, Gattuso was a constant in the middle of the park thereon as Marcelo Lippi's side landed their fourth World crown.

And while he could still make Italy's first game in Group B against Albania on June 15, Buffon feels Barella could play a similar role to the former Milan central midfielder.

"I hope he will be like Gattuso at the [2006] World Cup," Buffon said. "He missed the first game, but then he became a protagonist. Yet, in the beginning, they wanted to send him home!

“Nicolo will undergo further tests, but he could already be available against Albania.”

Italy, who will also play Spain and Croatia in Group B, complete their preparations for the tournament against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday.

The Azzurri have already seen Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini withdraw from the squad through injury, while Lorenzo Pellegrini limped off against Turkiye and was seen on the bench with an icepack strapped to his knee.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Eight Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Marathwada In A Week
  2. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  3. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  4. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  5. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
Entertainment News
  1. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  2. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  3. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  4. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  5. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Preview: Can Proteas Overcome Dutch Scars This Time?
  3. NBA Finals, Mavericks Vs Celtics: Brown Lauds Returning Porzingis After 'Monster' Game 1
  4. NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics Rout 107-89 Dallas Mavericks - In Pics
  5. NBA Finals: Washington Urges Mavericks To 'Stay Connected' After Losing Game 1 To Celtics
World News
  1. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  3. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  4. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  5. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind