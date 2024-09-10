Football

ISL 2024-25 Fixtures: Key Dates For Kolkata, Southern Derbies Revealed - All You Need To Know

The ISL 2024-25 season is just days away from kick-off and ahead of the new season, here are some of the important dates for the derbies

isl-football-indian-super-league-x-photo
The Indian Super League trophy. Photo: X
info_icon

New signings of all the teams will be on show for the first time as will be the coaches who will be making their debut in the ISL. (More Football News)

New signings, new kits as well as some new rules will set the tone for the new ISL season. Moreover, coaches will also make their debut in this season.

Mohammedan Sporting Club will be joining the ISL 2024/25 season as we see for the first time three teams from Kolkata being represented in the Indian Super League. The other two being - Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC.

Here are all the key dates for the derbies and rival games for the new ISL season -

When will be the first Kolkata derby of the season take place?

The first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2024/25 season will take place on October 5 at 7:30 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

It will be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day - | Photo: PTI
New ISL Rules: Mandatory Indian Assistant Coaches And Concussion Subs

BY PTI

The other dates for Kolkata derbies are -

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG on October 19th at 7:30 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

Other Rivalries In ISL 2024/25

Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will also take on each other in the Southern Derbies in the new ISL season. Here are some of key dates -

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, October 25, 2024 (Kochi)

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, December 7, 2024 (Bengaluru)

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, December 28, 2024 (Chennai)

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, November 24, 2024 (Kochi)

Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming


ISL 2024-25 season will be aired live on TV on the Sports18 Network in India. The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will also be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

