IShowSpeed Wants To Turn Pro Footballer In India: 'I Should Play For Mumbai' - Watch

During a recent YouTube live stream, he discovered that a mural of himself had been painted on a metro pillar in India. A surprised Warkins Jr said that he wanted to play in Mumbai

  IShowSpeed said that he wanted to join Indian football and has interest in going pro in India

  He specifically mentioned, "I should play for Mumbai… I can become a professional footballer in India"

  The comments sparked viral buzz and fan reactions online

Indian football community got a surprising bit of news recently as YouTube star Darren Jason Warkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, revealed he wanted to play professional football in India. The famous internet star has been seen at major football events and has also expressed admiration for Virat Kohli.

During a recent YouTube live stream, he discovered that a mural of himself had been painted on a metro pillar in India. A surprised Warkins Jr said that he wanted to play in Mumbai.

“In India, they think I am a professional footballer. I might go pro in India. I should do that. I should play for Mumbai… I can become a professional footballer in India,” he said, revealing his interest in coming to India to play the world's most popular sport.

The clip has gone viral on social media and many Indian football fans reacted positively to the content creator's interest of playing the sport in Mumbai.

IShowSpeed in India

IShowSpeed visited India during the 2023 ICC World Cup and attended a few games, most importantly the India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was seen alongside some big Indian celebrities and also with the then BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

While his clip has attracted a lot of attention, IShowSpeed's interest might not turn into reality and seems more of a joke than serious willingness.

