Iraq Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Haaland & Co Meet Lions of Mesopotamia In Highly-Anticipated Clash
Iraq Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland will look for a winning start for Norway football team when they take on Iraq at the Boston Stadium in Group I clash. Check real-time updates of the IRQ vs NOR match right here
Erling Haaland in action for Norway. | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits
Welcome to yet another FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Group I as a star-studded Norway take on Iraq in the high, wooded landscape of Norfolk County, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA in the wee hours of Wednesday, June 17. The Lions of Mesopotamia are back in the FIFA World Cup after a long wait of nearly four decades whereas the Vikings are also making a return to the FIFA World Cup after 28 years. Check real-time updates of the IRQ vs NOR match right here
LIVE UPDATES
Iraq vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lineups Out