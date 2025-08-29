Iran Vs Afghanistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match 1: Tournament Begins
Iran Vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match 1: Iran and Afghanistan ignite rivalry with a high-stakes opener in Hisor, setting the tone for Group B’s battle for supremacy. Follow IRN vs AFG football live updates here
Iran Vs Afghanistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match 1 | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 kicks off today (August 29, 2025) with an intriguing clash between Iran and Afghanistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. This IRN vs AFG Group B encounter carries both symbolic and competitive weight. Iran, historically dominant in this fixture, enter with a seasoned squad and continental pedigree, while Afghanistan, under new leadership, seek to rewrite history and assert their growing football ambition. With regional pride and early momentum on the line, expect a charged atmosphere from the first whistle. The group also has India and Tajikistan. Follow all the updates and every goal scored here.
LIVE UPDATES
