Inter Vs Torino, Serie A: We're Still A Work In Progress, Says New Head Coach Cristian Chivu

Inter "are still a work in progress", according to new boss Cristian Chivu, whose team take on Torino in their Serie A opener on Monday.
Last term, the Nerazzurri stumbled first in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, losing to city rivals AC Milan, then missed out on the Serie A title to Napoli by a single point in a dramatic final day. Their season ended with a heavy Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, prompting Inzaghi to step down and join Al-Hilal.
Inzaghi leaves big shoes to fill, having guided Inter to the Serie A title in 2023-24, two Coppa Italia triumphs and two Champions League finals.
Following rejections from Como’s Cesc Fabregas and former Inter player Patrick Vieira, the club appointed Cristian Chivu — one of their 2010 treble winners and a former youth coach who successfully kept Parma clear of relegation last season — as their new head coach.
Inter will begin a Serie A season with a foreign coach for the first time since 2016, when Frank de Boer was in charge.
However, the last time the Nerazzurri won their opening league match under a foreign coach was way back in 2003 with Hector Cuper, who led them to a 2-0 home victory against Modena. Since then, they have recorded three draws — two with Jose Mourinho and one with Rafael Benitez — and one defeat under de Boer in their last four opening-day league games.
Inter, who competed at the Club World Cup, have enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market, landing five new players, including Luis Henrique and Andy Diouf from Marseille and Lens, respectively.
Discussing Monday's Serie A curtain-raiser and the season ahead, Chivu said: "We’ve worked well over these four weeks. It was a short but intense pre-season. We didn’t face too many difficulties. The team trained hard, and the players gave their all.
"As always, we did some things well and others less so. We’re still a work in progress, and we want to keep improving, both individually and collectively. We’re ready to begin, and we can’t wait.
"I’m proud to be Inter’s coach. I’m aware of the responsibility and what I try to bring to the team. When you give everything you have — time, energy, and knowledge — things become simpler."
Meanwhile, Torino have drawn their last two season openers in Serie A, with a goalless draw against Cagliari in 2023-24, followed by a 2-2 draw with Milan in 2024-25.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Inter - Marcus Thuram
Thuram registered 18 goal involvements last term, and has enjoyed himself against Monday's opponents in recent years.
The Frenchman has found the net four times against Torino in Serie A, which is at least two more goals than he has scored against any other opponent in the league.
This tally includes his only career hat-trick in the top five European leagues, achieved in October. Additionally, during the 2024-25 season, the French forward recorded a personal best by scoring 14 goals — the highest number he has ever scored in a single season across the big five European leagues.
Torino - Che Adams
Having signed for Torino last year, after helping Southampton return to the Premier League, Scottish international Adams enjoyed a solid debut season in Italy.
Netting nine goals and assisting three in 36 Serie A appearances, Adams finished the campaign as the club's top goalscorer.
MATCH PREDICTION: INTER WIN
Inter have remained unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A clashes with Torino, winning 11 and drawing just once.
They have also won each of their last six meetings against the Granata in the league, with an aggregate score of 12-2. Their only longer winning streak against Torino came between September 2002 and September 2008, when they won seven consecutive matches.
This upcoming fixture marks the sixth time Inter and Torino will meet on the opening day of a Serie A season. In their previous five season-openers, Inter have been undefeated with three wins and two draws, maintaining clean sheets in all those matches and outscoring Torino 4-0.
Torino have struggled at San Siro, going 18 Serie A matches without a win at the Meazza (five draws and 13 losses), with their last victory dating back to April 2016 (a 2-1 win over Inter).
Among the 2025-26 Serie A teams, only Lecce (23) and Hellas Verona (67) have longer current winless streaks at San Siro.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Inter - 63.6%
Draw - 19.9%
Torino - 16.5%