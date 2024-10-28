Simone Inzaghi vented his frustration at Inter's missed opportunities and defensive errors during their 4-4 draw with Juventus in the Derby d'Italia on Sunday. (More Football News)
Piotr Zielinski handed Inter the lead from the spot before Dusan Vlahovic and Timothy Weah responded for Juventus with two goals in the space of six first-half minutes.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a second penalty from Zielinski restored Inter's advantage, with Denzel Dumfries notching their fourth eight minutes after the break.
But substitute Kenan Yildiz struck twice to seal a share of the spoils at the San Siro, becoming the youngest player to score at least two goals in a fixture between the two sides in Serie A.
However, Inzaghi rued his side's inability to take their chances, having ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.13 compared to Juventus' 2.17.
"There is bitterness but as a coach I must analyse and talk to them tomorrow, as the players looked sad in the dressing room," Inzaghi told Sky Sports Italy.
"It’s frustrating, as we were facing a Juventus side whose greatest strength is defence and we created so many scoring opportunities without winning.
"We lost our shape a bit, then on the fourth goal we made a series of mistakes. These compromised a match we clearly deserved to win."
Despite the result, Inzaghi was keen to highlight the positive aspects of his side's display in a game that saw eight goals scored between the two sides for only the third time in Serie A.
"It is right that the team feels disappointed and angry, but we must also look at the positives, creating nine or 10 clear scoring opportunities against a side that had conceded only once in Serie A this season," he said.
But Inter's defensive fragility was on show once again at the San Siro.
On their way to the title last season, the Nerazzurri conceded just 22 times, but have already let in nine goals from their first nine games this term.
"We have been conceding goals that are frankly unacceptable. We probably would’ve won this by quite a bit last season," Inzaghi said.
"It’s a draw, not a defeat, but admittedly it feels a bit like that. I’ll be honest, I’ve never been part of a game like that.
"There seemed to be no warning of a Juve comeback, maybe I could’ve done more."