Inter Miami vs Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinals Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Lionel Messi's team in India

Here are all the details of when and where to watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in India on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Lionel Messi Photo: X/@InterMiamiCF
info_icon

The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinals begin early Wednesday morning in India. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be in action on Thursday as they take on Monterrey at the Chase Stadium in Florida. (More Football News)

Under head coach Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami secured their spot in the quarterfinals with a 5-3 aggregate victory against Nashville SC in the previous round of the tournament.

Although Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, faced a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash, they bounced back with a convincing 3-1 win in the second leg, earning a place in the last eight.

On the other hand, Monterrey, managed by Fernando Ortiz, emerged victorious against FC Cincinnati with a 3-1 aggregate score in the Round of 16. Monterrey secured a 1-0 win in the first leg and followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the second leg.

In the previous round, Monterrey dominated Comunicaciones with an impressive 7-1 aggregate score.

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi, who continues to be sidelined due to a hamstring injury, is still uncertain for the quarterfinals.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Inter Miami vs Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal match take place?

The first leg of the Inter Miami vs Monterrey match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 4.

Where will be the Inter Miami vs Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinals streamed in India?

The football match will be streamed live on FanCode. Unfortunately, the game would not be available to watch on Indian television.

