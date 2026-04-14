India Vs Russia Live Streaming, U-17 Women's Friendly Match: When, Where To Watch The 2nd Encounter?

With the Asian Cup in China just weeks away, where India faces powerhouses like Japan and Australia, these friendlies serve as a critical litmus test

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India Vs Russia, U-17 Friendly Match: When, Where To Watch The 2nd Encounter?
The India U17 women's team starting during the international friendly match against Russia on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U-17 women's team set to lock horns with Russia

  • This is the 2nd of a 3-match friendly series in Sochi

  • Live streaming details available

The India U-17 Women’s team continues their preparation for the upcoming AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup as they face Russia in the second of three friendlies at the Matsesta Football Center in Sochi.

After a 4-0 thrashing in the first friendly encounter, head coach Pamela Conti will be looking for a more disciplined defensive performance to contain Russia's creative spark, particularly attacking midfielder Valeria Menyailova, who proved to be a constant menace in the first match.

For India, the spotlight falls on Julan Nongmaithem, whose leadership and composure in midfield are expected to be vital for the Young Tigresses to regain control.

With the Asian Cup in China just weeks away, where India faces powerhouses like Japan and Australia, these friendlies serve as a critical litmus test.

If India can find their clinical edge in the final third and tighten their transition play, they stand a strong chance of leveling the series against a physically dominant Russian side.

Russia will be full of confidence after their opening 4-0 win at Sochi and they won't be wanting to change much when they face India today.

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India Vs Russia, U-17 Friendly Match: Live Streaming Details

This friendly match can be live streamed on the Indian Football's official YouTube channel.

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