Football

India Vs Qatar Preview: Blue Tigers Play Do-Or-Die FIFA World Cup Qualifier Without Sunil Chhetri

An acid test awaits India as they run into two-time Asian champions Qatar at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, knowing well that a defeat will end their campaign

X/@IndianFootball
The Indian team will be led by the 32-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Photo: X/@IndianFootball
info_icon

The influential Sunil Chhetri's absence will be a difficult void to fill as the Indian football team enters a testing transition phase with a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against heavyweights Qatar Doha on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 39-year-old Chhetri called time on his glorious international career by playing in last week's fixture against Kuwait in Kolkata, which ended in a goal-less draw as the team failed to give him a fitting farewell.

Chhetri ended with 94 goals in 151 matches, having led the country with aplomb for more than a decade.

The Indian team will be led by the 32-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has so far appeared in 72 internationals and is the most experienced player in the 23-member squad after Chhetri's retirement.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the side against Qatar on Tuesday. - Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
India Vs Qatar, FIFA WC Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

An acid test awaits India as they run into two-time Asian champions Qatar at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, knowing well that a defeat will end their campaign and dash all hopes of securing a maiden entry into the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

India remain in the second spot with five points and a goal difference of -3. Afghanistan, who also played out a 0-0 draw with Qatar in their last outing in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, are in third spot with a goal difference of -10, the stalemate making the job much more difficult for Igor Stimac's wards.

Qatar, who have already qualified for the third round as group-toppers, have named a largely youthful squad, with 21 out of their 29 players below the age of 24.

"We have watched the Afghanistan versus Qatar game and will work on the attacking transition, with a hope to start scoring goals from the chances we create," said Stimac.

"I’ve told them that the only thing they need to do is enjoy the game, be proud of their country, and take the opportunities.It’s all about the 90 minutes for us tomorrow, and we are prepared to die on the pitch, if required.

India had their first practice in Doha on Sunday evening and are having the official training session on Monday at the match venue.

For the Blue Tigers, a result is a must. If they lose against Qatar, they will be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers third round.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be leading the Indian Football Team in the World Cup qualifying match against Qatar. - IndianFootball/X
QAT Vs IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Named India's Skipper For Qatar Tie

BY PTI

They will then be doing battle in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers third round matches for a place at the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

However, if India beat Qatar, they will be in pole position to make the World Cup Qualifiers third round and a direct spot at the Asian Cup thanks to their much-superior goal difference over Afghanistan.

If India draw against Qatar, they will qualify for the third round only if the match between Kuwait and Afghanistan, which will kick off in Kuwait City two hours after India's match, also ends in a draw.

In that scenario, India will finish second in the group with six points, the same as Afghanistan, but with a better goal difference.

Kuwait are at the bottom of the table with four points but with Qatar already through to the third round, all the other three teams remain in contention for the second and final berth from Group A.

For over a decade, one question that has dogged Indian football is, "Who, after Sunil Chhetri?"

The team is yet to find a lethal striker to succeed him.

Rahim Ali struggled as a substitute in the previous match and lacked clinical finishing skills. The likes of Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh and David Lalhlansanga comprise India's forward line but they are yet to make a statement upfront.

"We are not thinking about it (Chhetri’s absence). We've played several games over the last five years without him, and we have shown that we can play in a composed manner. We’ve got other leaders in the side, who now need to step up," Stimac said.

The fancied Qatar side will look to exploit wherever the India team is found wanting, making it extremely important for defenders Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary and Rahul Bheke to be on their toes at all times.

In the midfield, the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco and Lallianzuala Chhangte will need to be creative with their passing and intelligent with movement off the ball.

Match starts at 9.15PM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Centre Authorises Release Of Rs 1.39 Crore As Tax Devolution To States for June
  2. Noida: Mother Of Two Kills Herself After Husband Disallows Instagram
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Chirag Paswan Given Food Processing Industries Ministry | A Quick Look Back At His Political Career
  4. India Welcomes Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Ethiopia Joining BRICS
  5. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Ashwini Vashnav Retains Railways, IT Ministries, Gets Information And Broadcasting Ministry Too
Entertainment News
  1. Quirky Moments From ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ Which You Probably Missed – View Pics
  2. Chris Colfer Recalls Being Told Not To Reveal His Gay Identity Ahead Of 'Glee' Premiere
  3. I Get My Validation From The Audience: Kartik Aaryan
  4. Assam Police's Documentary On Extremism To Be Screened At Mumbai Film Fest
  5. 'Bad Cop' Role Let Saurabh Sachdeva Explore Different Skills As An Actor
Sports News
  1. India Vs Qatar Preview: Blue Tigers Play Do-Or-Die FIFA World Cup Qualifier Without Sunil Chhetri
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: SA Hold Their Nerve To Win New York Thriller
  3. Sports News June 10 Highlights: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  4. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Shaky South Africa Edge Out Bangladesh In Another New York Thriller
  5. Emma Raducanu Looking To 'Cherish' Return From Injury At Nottingham Open
World News
  1. Harry Styles' Hometown Welcomes Global Fans With Open Arms On New Village Tour
  2. Ukraine Peace Summit: 90 Countries To Attend Swiss-Hosted Event
  3. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  4. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  5. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Sports News June 10 Highlights: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time